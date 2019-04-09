|
Mary Frances Goin
Mitchell - Mary Frances (McGill) Goin age 87, of Mitchell died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Mass of Christian Burial will be said 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service followed by a Rosary at 7 PM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell.
Mary was born September 3, 1931 in Sioux City, IA to Frank and Lona (Norris) McGill in Sioux City, IA. She grew up in Rock Valley, IA and went on to Rosary College in Illinois and graduated from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, IA. There she met Clyde Goin and they married on June 14, 1952. They lived in Iowa City, Ft. Collins, CO and Mitchell where she lived until her death. Together they raised six children. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Catholic Daughters of America and Mitchell Historical Society. She loved to travel to Arizona for the winters.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Stef (Steve) Gullings of Mitchell, SD, Clyde (Kate) Goin of Lead, SD, Sue (Don) McKillop of Gillette, WY, Kathy (Jay) Davis of Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Tami) Goin of Rapid City, SD and Julie (Darrel) Vanderheiden of Platte, SD; 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Ellen McGill of Rock Valley, IA; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde; parents Frank and Lona McGill; in-laws Clyde and Mabel Goin; brother Tom McGill and great-grandsons Zion McKillop and Cayden Davis.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 9, 2019