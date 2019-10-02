|
Mary Franey
Mitchell, SD - Mary Franey, 97, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at the American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 PM Sunday at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell with a 4:30 PM Scripture Service.
Mary is survived by her children, Jo Elaine (Gene) Haiar, Mitchell, Anne (Dale) Smith, Mitchell, Patti (Jerry) Smith, Mitchell, Jill (Jim) Baukus, Chamberlain, Mark Franey, Mitchell, and Kay Meyers, Sioux Falls.
Visit bittnerfunerlchapel.com for a full obituary listing.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019