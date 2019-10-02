Services
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2133
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mitchell, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Franey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Franey


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Franey Obituary
Mary Franey

Mitchell, SD - Mary Franey, 97, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at the American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 PM Sunday at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell with a 4:30 PM Scripture Service.

Mary is survived by her children, Jo Elaine (Gene) Haiar, Mitchell, Anne (Dale) Smith, Mitchell, Patti (Jerry) Smith, Mitchell, Jill (Jim) Baukus, Chamberlain, Mark Franey, Mitchell, and Kay Meyers, Sioux Falls.

Visit bittnerfunerlchapel.com for a full obituary listing.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now