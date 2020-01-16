Services
Mary Grace Miller

Mary Grace Miller Obituary
Mary Grace Miller

Hills, Minnesota - Mary Grace Miller, age 99, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills. Funeral service will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery in Inwood, Iowa. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign an online registry, view the video tribute, and to read Grace's life history.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
