Watertown - Mary Hatlestad, 85, of Watertown passed away at Jenkins Living Center Dec. 7, 2019 under hospice care. Memorial services will be Thurs. Dec. 12th at 11am at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Watertown. Visitation on Wed. Dec. 11th at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown with a time of sharing at 4:30 pm and continue from 5-7 pm. Survivors are her husband, the Rev. Sam Hatlestad of Watertown, son, Thomas of Plymouth, MN, daughter, Susan (Ian) Morris and grandson, Elliot of Bainbridge Island, WA. For more information go to www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
