Mary Ione Cook
Mary Ione Cook

Newton - Mary Ione Cook died November 20, 2020, in Newton, IA. She was born June 9, 1925, to Myrna Mabee and Edwin Eugene McGregor on family-homesteaded land that is between Salem and Canistota.

She graduated from Canistota High School in 1943 and earned a bachelor's degree in home economics at South Dakota State College (now University) in 1947.

She married Arnold Cook of Sioux Falls in 1947

She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold, parents, brothers John, Lee (Dorothy) and Edd, as well as sisters-in-law Jean, Joy and Carol McGregor, and son-in-law Robert Barr.

A brief virtual service of remembrance will be held Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m. If you wish to attend, please send an email by noon, Friday, November 27 to marycookservice@gmail.com and share your connection to Mary and/or her family.

Another service of remembrance will be held at a later date at Clarion, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to PO Box 852322, Richardson TX 75085-2322; checks may be written to Mary Cook Family. Funds will be used for a tree to be planted in a community setting, and for the Clarion Public Library.

Full obituary at https://pencereese.com/tribute/details/1596/Mary-Cook/obituary.html#tribute-start




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
