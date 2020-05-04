Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Sioux Falls - Mary Jane Brown, age 82 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, SD. Private Family Services were held, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Center House in Pierre, SD.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Ernest Brown of Sioux Falls, SD; their children, Rev. Roderick Brown and his wife, Melonye of Mitchell, SD; Kimberly Brown of Sioux Falls, SD, Jefferson Brown and his wife, Faith of Tomah, WI, Courtney Brown and his wife, Kathleen of Rogers, MN, Glenna Krebs of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Magnolia Tolbert of Franklin, IN; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Luceal (Bowman) Bean; stepmother, Magnolia Bean; brother, Don Bean.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 10, 2020
