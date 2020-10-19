1/1
Mary Jane Cormack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Cormack

Brandon - Mary Jane (Hillary) Cormack, 84, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, S.D. She was born February 12, 1936 in Spirit Lake, IA. Daughter of Osborne & Dorothy Hillary. She graduated from Spirit Lake High School, Spirit Lake IA in 1954.

She was Assistant Dickson County Recorder form 1954-56. She became a fulltime homemaker after the birth of her children. She was always looking for the next craft project and enjoyed collecting antiques to decorate her home.

She married Joe Cormack on June 5, 1955 in Spirit Lake, IA. Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Joe; their three children son Craig (Linda) Cormack daughters Cathy Dupic (Craig Parkhurst) and Carol (Paul) Heiberger; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; Brother David (Jean) Hillary. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Hillary.

The family will be present to greet friends 4:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., October 26, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home at 507 S Main, Sioux Falls, S.D. Social distancing, and mask are recommended. A private family burial will occur at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In lieu of flowers, memorial to Sanford Hospice Care, 2710 W 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or Avera Hospice 4509 S Prince of Peace Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved