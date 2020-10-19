Mary Jane CormackBrandon - Mary Jane (Hillary) Cormack, 84, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, S.D. She was born February 12, 1936 in Spirit Lake, IA. Daughter of Osborne & Dorothy Hillary. She graduated from Spirit Lake High School, Spirit Lake IA in 1954.She was Assistant Dickson County Recorder form 1954-56. She became a fulltime homemaker after the birth of her children. She was always looking for the next craft project and enjoyed collecting antiques to decorate her home.She married Joe Cormack on June 5, 1955 in Spirit Lake, IA. Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Joe; their three children son Craig (Linda) Cormack daughters Cathy Dupic (Craig Parkhurst) and Carol (Paul) Heiberger; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; Brother David (Jean) Hillary. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Hillary.The family will be present to greet friends 4:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., October 26, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home at 507 S Main, Sioux Falls, S.D. Social distancing, and mask are recommended. A private family burial will occur at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, S.D.In lieu of flowers, memorial to Sanford Hospice Care, 2710 W 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or Avera Hospice 4509 S Prince of Peace Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.