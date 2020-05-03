|
Mary Jane Satnan
Mary Jane Satnan age 88, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020. There will be a private family scripture service Wednesday May 6, at Miller Funeral Home. A private family funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at St. Lamberts Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mark (Jennifer) Satnan, Dianna (Ken) Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls, and Cheryl (Joel) Grams, Tea, SD; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and her sister Donna (Don) Struck, Brookings, SD.
Her parents, husband Myrle, son Myrle "Jim", brothers Joe, Frank and Bud, and sisters Cathy and Shirley, preceded her in death.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 3 to May 5, 2020