Mary Jean Murphy
Sioux Falls - Mary Jean Murphy passed away peacefully on August 13th at her home in Sioux Falls.
Mary Jean Foye was born in Rapid City, SD on July 27, 1932 to Harold H. and Jean (McCormick) Foye.
Mary Jean grew up on 9th Street in Rapid City. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1950. She attended St. Catherine University and Marquette University - graduating from Marquette in 1954 with a degree in marketing.
Upon graduation, Mary Jean returned to Rapid City where she was employed by Western Airlines.
Mary Jean met and fell in love with Jeremiah D. Murphy (Jere) of Sioux Falls, her brother Tom's college roommate.
In August of 1956, Mary Jean and Jere were united in holy matrimony at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Rapid City. They made their home in Sioux Falls where they raised three children.
Mary Jean instilled faith in her children by her example. She was a talented cook, designer, and photographer. Her needlepoint skills were extraordinary. She fostered a passion for the arts in her children and in her grandchildren. She enjoyed entertaining, spending time with her family and friends, and inspired conversation.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jere, her parents, her infant brother John, and her brother Tom Foye. She is survived by her children Jeremiah M. (Kaia) Murphy of Rapid City, Kathleen (Brad) Stuck, and Kevin Murphy of Sioux Falls. She was "M.J." to eight beloved grandchildren - Tom, Treacy, Hunter, Dan, Chloe, Dylan, Brandon, and Conor.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to O'Gorman High School.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5:30 to 7 pm with a scripture service beginning at 7 pm at the Church of St. Mary on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 am on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Church of St. Mary with burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019