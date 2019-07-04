|
Mary Jean Olsen
Centerville - Mary Jean Olsen, 86, formerly of Centerville, SD returned home to the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. She joins her husband, Gene and son, Steve. Mary Jean Hall was born February 20, 1933 to Al and Sophie (Nielsen) Hall near Centerville, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville and graduated from Centerville High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Gene Olsen on November 13, 1954. They were blessed with their sons, Larry and Steve. Together they owned and operated a large dairy farm southwest of Centerville until 1980 and then moved to Arizona where they were employed at Farmers Insurance Company. During her retirement years, Mary Jean worked as secretary at her church. Mary Jean is survived by her son, Larry (Sue) Olsen, Davis, SD; 2 granddaughters, Angie Olsen and Erica (Mark) Lindgren; her great-grandson, Elijah, all of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 2002; her beloved son, Steve, who passed away in 1972 at the age of 14; her parents, Al and Sophie Hall and her brother, Dennis Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Centerville United Church of Christ with burial at noon at Holland Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 5-7PM Friday, July 5th at the church. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 4, 2019