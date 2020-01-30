Services
Mary Jean Prichard

Mary Jean Prichard Obituary
Mary Jean Prichard

Sioux Falls - Mary Jean (Seefeldt) Prichard passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.

Mary is survived by her husband Butch; son, John (Jina); granddaughter, Taylor Prichard; sister, Sandy Sheehan; brother, Larry (Kris) Seefeldt; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; 2 great nieces and 5 great nephews; 7 aunts and numerous cousins.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father, Delores and Arvard Seefeldt; 2 uncles and 2 aunts.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
