Mary Jensen
Hopkins MN, formerly from De Smet, SD - Mary Margaret Braun Jensen, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by family at The Glenn Care Center in Hopkins, MN.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14th at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in De Smet, SD. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 3-5 p.m., with a prayer service at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Ladies Altar Society of St Thomas Catholic Church.
Mary was born on October 20, 1926 in Huron, SD, to parents Joseph and Margaret (Bessie) Braun. Mary and her four siblings were raised in De Smet. A 1944 graduate of De Smet High School, she married John (Jack) Jensen on June 6, 1947. The couple began their new lives farming in the area and later on their farm/beef ranch in rural De Smet.
Mary received a teaching degree from Eastern State Teacher's College in Madison, SD and taught in the De Smet area. As a couple the Jensens raised four children - Vicki (Steve) Kattke, Rick (Cheryl) Jensen, Jill (Rich) Carroll and Jon (Marion) Jensen.
Mary and Jack enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing and particularly loved the music of Lawrence Welk and Mitch Miller.. Mary enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf and, in her later years, BINGO. She was active in the Altar Society, Bridge Group, Red Hat Ladies, and loved to entertain her family and friends, especially preparing pheasant dinners.
Mary enjoyed her visits with her ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. They are Gretchen (Phil) Baker and their children, Graham, Charles and Henry; Jon (Jocelyn) Kattke and their daughter Hunter and son Cru. Matthew (Michelle) Jensen and their daughters Michaela and Mya; Jesse Jensen, Sarah (Tim) Anderson and their children Paige and Greta; Ross (Kari) Johnson and children Erik, Kaia, Emma and Ruby; Adam (Michelle) Johnson and children Eli, Corbin and Harlan; Jaime Jensen; Austin Carroll; and Andrew (Emily) Frelich and children Vera, Beau and Rosie.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Jensen and sisters JoAnn Kirby and Karen Hoecherl. She is survived by her four children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Jackie Ward and brother David (Vera) Braun. Sisters-in-law, Patricia Folsland, Kay Hendricks, Shirley (Lowell) Wilde; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Ruth) Jensen and Jerome Jensen.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019