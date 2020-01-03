Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jensen Obituary
Mary Jensen

Sioux Falls - Mary Kaye Jensen, 72, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at the funeral home from 4-6 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Gary (Lynn) Robinson; grandson, Matthew (fiancé Marrina Kaun) Robinson; sister, Becky (Paul) Eliason; sister in Law, Kathy Graack; companion, Randy Schweitzer; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Faye Graack; husband, David Jensen; and brother, Kenneth Graack.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -