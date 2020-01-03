|
Mary Jensen
Sioux Falls - Mary Kaye Jensen, 72, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at the funeral home from 4-6 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Gary (Lynn) Robinson; grandson, Matthew (fiancé Marrina Kaun) Robinson; sister, Becky (Paul) Eliason; sister in Law, Kathy Graack; companion, Randy Schweitzer; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Faye Graack; husband, David Jensen; and brother, Kenneth Graack.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020