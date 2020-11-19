Mary "Mickey" JonesSioux Falls - Mary "Mickey' Kathryn Jones, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A private family visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a future date in Belmont, WI.Mickey was born December 17th, 1922, in Manhattan, NY to George Messmore and Esther Anderson Messmore. She graduated high school in 1940 in Springfield, NJ. As a child she enjoyed spending summers with her grandparents on Long Island, NY. Her cherished memories include spending time at the ocean and picking blueberries with her grandmother.She married John Winston Jones on November 2nd, 1943, in Greenwich, Connecticut. Lovingly known as "Win and Mickey," they relocated throughout the country, for Win's career. She devoted her time to creating a warm, loving home for their three daughters.In retirement, Win and Mickey enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Naperville, Il, and Sarasota, Fl. While their children and grandchildren were spread across the country, they reserved time each summer to reunite at their cottage, in the woods of Door County, WI on Lake Michigan. The family will continue to hold those times and memories close to their hearts.Mickey will be remembered by her family and friends for her gentle, kind spirit, and deep inner strength.She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl (Gene) Roberts of Indianapolis, IN, Christie (Michael) DeJonge of Sioux Falls, SD, and Susan (Chris) Prasse of Fort Worth, TX, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther Messmore, her husband, John Winston Jones, and her beloved grandson Matthew Prasse.