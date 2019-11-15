|
Mary Kostelecky
Sioux Falls, SD - Mary Kostelesky, 94, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Avera Prince of Peace.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Wednesday, November 20, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 W. 26th Street with burial at 1:00 pm Thursday, November 21 at Riverview Cemetery, Chamberlain, SD.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 19 at Miller Funeral Home-Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019