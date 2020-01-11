Services
For more information about
Mary Krell
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
2109 S. 5 th Avenue
1924 - 2020


1924 - 2020
Sioux Falls - Mary Maxine (Luehn) Krell of Sioux Falls, SD, passed peacefully from this world on Friday, January 10th at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Maxine was born on November 18th, 1924. She was the sixth child of William and Anna Luehn, who lived northwest of Salem, S.D. She graduated from high school at St. Mary's in Salem. She went on to earn a teaching certificate from General Beadle Teachers College in Madison, SD and taught in a country school near Salem for several years.

Maxine married Vincent Krell on March 16th, 1945 in Lincoln, Illinois. They honeymooned at the New Salem State Park with the priest who married them, Father Lang, a long-time family friend. Upon their return to Salem, Vincent was inducted into the United States Army to serve in WWII. When the war was over, they made their home in Sioux Falls, where Maxine spent her time creating a beautiful and loving home for their two daughters, worked for a time at Trudy's Dress Shop and Roberts Clothing, and was always up for a game of bridge with her dear friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dianne McGuire (Fred Greenwood) of Naperville, Illinois and Linda Nelson of Salina, Kansas. Five granddaughters: Lisa (Pete) Brennan, Molly (Steve) Dickman, Amy Nelson, Polly (Aric) Peters, and Carrie Nelson. Her four great-grandchildren include Chloe (Chris) Bouxsein, Nate Friedl, and Grant and Luke Peters. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Bernice) Luehn of Audubon, Minnesota; her sister, Rose (Ron) Barthel of Sun City, Arizona. She loved her many nieces and nephews, scattered all over this country, dearly and remembered them with birthday cards, visits and phone calls! In addition to family, Sandy and Pat Beckman, whose children, Audie and Justin, claimed Maxine as their "YaYa" were dearly loved and every bit members of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna, and five brothers and sisters: Eleanor Luehn, Henry Luehn, Florence Healy, Loretta Stone, and Cecilia Healy, as well as her son-in-law, Royce Nelson.

Memorial visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls on Friday, January 17th, from 5:30-7:30 PM. Her funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, January 18th at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2109 S. 5th Avenue. www.heritagesfsd.com.

Memorials in Maxine's honor may be directed to St. Francis House, 1301 E. Austin St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
