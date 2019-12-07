|
Mary Lou Kellen
Mary Lou Kellen, age 84, daughter of the late Mary and Ted Biren was born in Pipestone, Minnesota. She graduated in 1953 from the public school in Pipestone.
She was united in holy matrimony to Robert Kellen on May 18, 1954. This union was blessed five children. After raising their family for over twenty years in Sibley, Iowa they embarked on a new adventure moving to Yankton, South Dakota.
Mary Lou enjoyed being with her family, celebrating grandchildren as they arrived and great-grandchildren. She finished her working career retiring from Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center as she and Bob became snowbirds spending winters in Mesa, Arizona. Mary Lou was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Yankton for many years prior to her illness. She quietly departed this life on December 6, 2019 with her family by her side at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD. She is preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, brothers: Ted Biren, Bud Biren and Christopher (Helen) Biren and brother-in-law Don (Viola) Kellen.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband Bob of over 65 years, her children: Nancy (Bob) Brody, Menomonie, WI, Diana (Jeff) Uhrich, St Paul, MN, Tim (Betty) Kellen, Phoenix, AZ, Mike (Holly) Kellen and Tedd (Lynn) Kellen both of Yankton, SD. Eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren: sisters Carolyn (Warren) Bailey and Betty Biren both of Pipestone, MN, sisters-in-law Dee Biren, Minneapolis, MN and Terry Biren, Maple Grove, MN, brother-in-law Jack (Cathy) Kellen, Sibley, IA, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 Sacred Heart Catholic Church Yankton, Visitation Tue. 5pm to 7pm with a 7pm. wake At the Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019