Mary Lou McGowan
Mary Lou McGowan

Sioux Falls - Mary L. McGowan, 93, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Mary McGowan was born on March 25, 1927, in Sioux Falls to Thomas and Margaret (Quinn) McGowan. She graduated from Cathedral High School and Duchesne College, and earned her Master's Degree from the University of Denver.

A former teacher and librarian, Mary was a librarian at Axtell Park Junior High School for 31 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Cathedral. Mary enjoyed reading, watching golf on TV, and cheering for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jean Cobert and Peggy Begeman. Survivors include many dear nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later time. barnett-lewis.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
