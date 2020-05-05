Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Funeral
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM
LIVESTREAM - www.georgeboom.com (beginning at 1:55 PM)
Mary M. DeJonge

Mary M. DeJonge Obituary
Mary M. DeJonge

Sioux Falls - Mary Magdelene DeJonge, 94, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her funeral will be available to watch online on Friday, beginning at 1:55 PM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and link for live-stream.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Si (deceased); daughter, Diane McLean (deceased) and husband, Terry, of Houston, TX; son, Mike (Christie) DeJonge of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Jeanne (Lynn) Kleeb of Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many loved nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Simon "Si" DeJonge; parents, Michael and Eva Meyers; siblings, Marvin, Paul, Ambrose, Chris, Rosie, Martin, Marie, and beloved daughter, Diane McLean.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 5 to May 6, 2020
