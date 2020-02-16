Services
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
(623) 584-6299
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. CaveCreek RD
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Mary Maureen (McManus) Regan


1932 - 2020
Mary Maureen (McManus) Regan Obituary
Mary Maureen Regan (McManus)

Sun City West - Mary Maureen Regan (McManus), 87, of Sun City West, AZ died February 11, 2020. She was born August 11, 1932 in Yankton County, SD to John and Elizabeth McManus. She attended Walshtown School and graduated from St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, SD. She was married to James D. Regan, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Maureen was known to family and friends as an avid bridge player, achieving Life Master rank. She was also known as a crossword enthusiast and life-long Democrat, who loved discussing politics and news events with folks who agreed with her opinions and those she could "educate."

She is survived by two of her sisters Jacqueline (Morris) and Ursula (Fendrich) and her children, Kathleen (McBride) and Michael and Daniel Regan. She was a loving grandmother and aunt to four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, who all have stories of her easy laugh, loving personality, and as an instigator of dinner roll battles at family gatherings.

Services will be held at Camino del Sol Funeral Home & Cementation Center, 13738 W. Camino del Sol, Sun City West, AZ on Wednesday, February 18 with visitation beginning at 9:30AM, services at 1030 with internment at 12:30PM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona of 23029 N. CaveCreek RD, Phoenix.

In lieu of any donations, Maureen would ask all to take time today to tell a friend and a family member how much you love and appreciate them.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
