Mary Plucker

Mary PluckerSioux Falls - Mary M. Plucker, age 76 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Lambert Parish in Sioux Falls, SD. Public Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with no family present.Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Ron Plucker of Sioux Falls, SD; their children, Jennifer Jones of Fort Collins, CO, David Plucker and his wife, Chelsey of Denver, CO; six grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Veronica (Quinlivan) Bruggeman; her son Jon Plucker in 2004; and four brothers.