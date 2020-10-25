1/1
Mary Plucker
Mary Plucker

Sioux Falls - Mary M. Plucker, age 76 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Lambert Parish in Sioux Falls, SD. Public Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with no family present.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Ron Plucker of Sioux Falls, SD; their children, Jennifer Jones of Fort Collins, CO, David Plucker and his wife, Chelsey of Denver, CO; six grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Veronica (Quinlivan) Bruggeman; her son Jon Plucker in 2004; and four brothers.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
