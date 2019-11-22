Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Risen Savior Parish
1651 301 N. Splitrock
Brandon, SD
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Risen Savior Parish
1651 301 N. Splitrock,
Brandon, SD
Mary Powers

Mary Powers Obituary
Mary Powers

Valley Springs - Mary Powers, 63, of Valley Springs, SD, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer on November 19, 2019.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Chuck; daughter Stephanie (Dave) Hoff, Valley Springs, SD; twin sister Terry (Stacy) Haberer, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Christy Ackerman, Astatula, FL; brother Ronnie (Julie) Blair, Palm City, FL; granddaughters Abbie and Ashlee Hoff, Valley Springs, SD.

She was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Patty Blair; sister Rosalyn Zephier; and brother in law Ed Ackerman.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Risen Savior Parish, 1651 301 N. Splitrock, Brandon, SD. Family will be present to greet visitors at 9:30 am.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
