Mary Reiser
Sioux Falls - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Mary Ann (Fonder) Reiser on December 3, 2019, after a long illness. She was at peace and was surrounded by her loving family. Mary, age 72, was born and raised in Sioux Falls, SD, graduated from Washington High School in 1965, and married Duane Reiser in 1975.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother of five children and grandmother of 8 loving grandchildren. They came first in all that she did in her life. She began her business career in the family's Fonder Sewing Machine Co. under the guidance of her father (Edward Fonder) in 1972. She and Duane took over the management of "Fonder's" in 1977. Mary took great pride in the fact that three of her children joined them in the business and will carry on the legacy of dedicated service to their customers in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.
Mary was an active volunteer member at St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed leading many fundraising activities with lifelong friends in her Channels of Peace church group. She also loved to travel with her husband and/or children. But her greatest joy was being with her family anywhere. When you are with any of them, you will be with Mary. She was a "second mom" to many of her children's friends; her home was a favorite gathering place for all of them.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Duane, daughter Rebekah and her parents, Ed and Gladys Fonder.
She is survived by her brothers, Lawrence Fonder (Minnesota) and David Fonder (Sioux Falls), sisters Beverly (Fonder) Christopherson (Sioux Falls) and Dorothy (Fonder) Hansen (Arizona), and her Children, Christopher (Sheri) Reiser, Benjamin Reiser, Jessica (Brent) Jenison Reiser (Oregon), Rachael (Chad) Kockx and 8 Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Mary to:
, C/O The , 4905 S Technopolis Drive
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls; interment will be in St. Michaels Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held on Monday at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 15, 2019