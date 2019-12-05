Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Mary Reiser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Wake
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Reiser


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Reiser Obituary
Mary Reiser

Sioux Falls - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Mary Ann (Fonder) Reiser on December 3, 2019, after a long illness. She was at peace and was surrounded by her loving family. Mary, age 72, was born and raised in Sioux Falls, SD, graduated from Washington High School in 1965, and married Duane Reiser in 1975.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother of five children and grandmother of 8 loving grandchildren. They came first in all that she did in her life. She began her business career in the family's Fonder Sewing Machine Co. under the guidance of her father (Edward Fonder) in 1972. She and Duane took over the management of "Fonder's" in 1977. Mary took great pride in the fact that three of her children joined them in the business and will carry on the legacy of dedicated service to their customers in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.

Mary was an active volunteer member at St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed leading many fundraising activities with lifelong friends in her Channels of Peace church group. She also loved to travel with her husband and/or children. But her greatest joy was being with her family anywhere. When you are with any of them, you will be with Mary. She was a "second mom" to many of her children's friends; her home was a favorite gathering place for all of them.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Duane, daughter Rebekah and her parents, Ed and Gladys Fonder.

She is survived by her brothers, Lawrence Fonder (Minnesota) and David Fonder (Sioux Falls), sisters Beverly (Fonder) Christopherson (Sioux Falls) and Dorothy (Fonder) Hansen (Arizona), and her Children, Christopher (Sheri) Reiser, Benjamin Reiser, Jessica (Brent) Jenison Reiser (Oregon), Rachael (Chad) Kockx and 8 Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Mary to:

, C/O The , 4905 S Technopolis Drive

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls; interment will be in St. Michaels Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held on Monday at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -