Mary Ruth ArmstrongVermillion - Mary Ruth Armstrong, 89, of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. A graveside service will be held at Bluff View Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. The ceremony will be livestreamed.Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com