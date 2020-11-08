Mary Scheier
Salem, SD - Mary Alice (Oligmueller) Scheier, age 94, of Salem, lost her courageous battle with leukemia on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home in Salem, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Scheier, in 2000. A private family funeral mass will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 10: 30 am on Thursday, November 12 and a link will be posted on Mary's obituary
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday from noon - 4 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. Family will not be present. Social distancing and wearing of facemasks is encouraged.
Mary Alice was born December 8, 1925 to Herman and Rose (Koeck) Oligmueller in Miller, South Dakota. She graduated from Fairfield High School in Polo, South Dakota in 1943. She attended college at Notre Dame Jr. College in Mitchell, SD majoring in business.
After high school, Mary worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Mitchell before marrying Benedict Scheier on April 30, 1946. She then became a homemaker and mother of twelve children. Ben and Mary were blessed to have celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to his death.
Mary was a committed Catholic who loved the Lord and her family. She was an inspiration and role model to her children and those who knew her. She was wonderfully optimistic and taught her twelve children to be kind and respectful of others. She was a hard-working mother who instilled the work ethic in her children. She loved her faith and was very devout in her beliefs. She faithfully and joyfully served the St. Mary's parish in several capacities as well as the St. Mary's Altar Society.
Blessed to have shared in her life were her children Michael, Kathleen (Bill) Fisher, Thomas (Maryann), Jeanette (Rick) Francis, Marie (Dan) Charvat, Lawrence, John (Deb), Patrick (Dawn), Carolyn (Larry) Brake, Robert and Paul (Colleen); nineteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; five siblings: Donna Grossman, Helen Tarabetz, Fred (Bev) Oligmueller, Joyce (Pete) Royal, and Duane Oligmueller; two sister-in-laws, Sharon Oligmueller and Helen Oligmueller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ben; her son James; her grandson Michael; sister Rosemary Augspurger; brothers, Herman Oligmueller, Jr., Joseph Oligmueller, Bill Oligmueller; three brothers-in-law; Lee Grossman, Marvin Augspurger and Miroy Tarabetz; and one sister-in-law, Audrey Oligmueller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Ignite, PO Box 308, Salem, SD 57058. Special thanks to Dr. Vinod, the Avera Prairie Center nurses and also to her local Salem doctor, John Barnett, and the wonderful staff at Hospice.