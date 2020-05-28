Mary SchultzDell Rapids - Mary E. Schultz, 70, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Riverview Healthcare Center in Flandreau from early on-set Dementia. Her visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home.She is survived by her husband, Jack Schultz, her three children, Heidi Black, Kelli (Travis) Roth and Jay (Deann Wilson) Schultz all of Dell Rapids; her two grandsons, Aidan Black of Abilene, TX and Matthew Roth of Dell Rapids; her brother, Tom (Sandy) Mathson of Greensboro, GA and her sister-in-law, Coralee (Dan) Hoffarth of Becker, MN.