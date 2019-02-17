|
|
Mary Sutton
Sioux Falls - Mary Sutton, 68, died Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her home in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday February 23, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children John (Sheila) Sutton of Langford, SD, Sara June Gray of Vaughn, WA, and Joshua Sutton of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Evan and Charlie Gray; brothers Leonard (Donna) Wallin of Newport News, VA, Bruce (Kristi) Wallin of Sioux Falls, and Warren (Jeanne) Wallin of Brandon, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lois Wallin.
Condolences may be directed to John Sutton; 41619 119th St; Langford, SD 57454.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019