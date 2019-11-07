|
Mary Teller
Sioux Falls - Mary Sandra (Brewer) Teller 81, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD.
She was born August 9, 1938 in Woonsocket, SD.She was adventurous, creative, witty, passionate about people and very much cherished her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Vera Brewer,and her husband of 39 years, Dean G Teller as well as her son Alan Teller.
She is survived by her daughter Shelley (Douglas) Hoffman, 3 grandchildren Tyler Hoffman, Bozeman,MT, Mollie (Lee) Hoover, Sioux Falls SD, Michael Hoffman, Sioux Falls SD. Siblings Bob (Barbara) Brewer, Sun Lakes, AZ; Susan (Carmen) Auwarter, Monument, CO, Bill (Jeanette) Brewer, Cavour, SD.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Saturday November 23 at 1pm at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista in Bella Vista, Ark.A Private burial will be before the service at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, Bella Vista, Ark or Hope Cancer Resources, Springdale, Ark.
Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls,SD is in charge of funeral arrangements. Obituary may be viewed on their website at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, 2019