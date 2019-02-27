|
Mary Treiber
Alcester - Mary Kathryn Treiber (Anderson), 77, passed away peacefully February 23, 2019, at Bethesda of Beresford in Beresford. She was born October 30, 1941, in Sioux City, IA, the daughter of Oliver E. and Wava B. (Bunker) Anderson. Mary graduated from Alcester High School in 1959. Following graduation, she attended Augustana College. On June 30, 1961, she married Dennis Treiber and together they settled on the Treiber farm. In 1979 she began her studies at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA, where she earned her registered nursing degree.
Mary used her servant heart in both her church and career. At Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester she was involved in Bible study, circle, choir, and health ministry. She worked at Hawarden Hospital; Morningside Care Center; and Heritage House Nursing Home, Orange City, IA. Mary retired in 2006.
Lovingly referred to as Mother Mary, she radiated love, care, and concern for all of the lives she touched. Mary and Dennis enjoyed supporting their grandchildren's activities and traveling the world. A favorite trip included an Alaskan cruise with the entire family to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2011.
Mary was preceded into death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Bill Kirk; father-in-law, Edward Treiber; mother-in-law, Inez Treiber; and brother-in-law, Dennis Stene.
Those who gratefully shared her life are her husband Dennis of Sioux Falls; children Kristen (Daryl) McLinden of Chanhassen, MN; Kathryn (Gregg) Stedronsky of Chaska, MN; Carl (Paula) Treiber of Sioux Falls; and Craig (Kate) Treiber of Brookings. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Morgan McLinden; Adam, Evan, and Blake Stedronsky; Alec, Neil, and Grant Treiber; and Zachery and Ryan Treiber; brother, Robert (Bobette) Anderson of Alcester; and sister-in-law, Glenda Stene of Sioux Falls.
Visitation with the family present will be at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester on Wednesday, February 27 from 5-7PM with a prayer service at 7. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Nathanael Lutheran Church on Thursday, February 28, at 11AM. Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to The Banquet, 900 E. 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103; or Bethesda of Beresford, 606 W. Cedar, Beresford, SD 57004.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 27, 2019