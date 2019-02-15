Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Reformed Church
Monroe, SD
Monroe - Maryann De Boer, 76, died Feb 13, 2019 at the Bethany Home, Brandon. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Sat, Feb16, 2019 at the Calvary Reformed Church, Monroe. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Friday, Feb 15, 2019 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker.

Grateful for having shared her life are 2 sons, Mark (Maura), Hot Springs, SD and Mike (Deb), Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Jim (Sandy) Miller, Monroe and Ray Miller, Sioux Falls.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 15, 2019
