Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
MaryAnn Hisel Obituary
MaryAnn Hisel

Sioux Falls - MaryAnn Hisel, 88, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

MaryAnn Kuemper was born March 29, 1932 in Sioux Falls, SD to Henry G. and Katharine (Duwenhoegger) Kuemper. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, graduating from Cathedral High School.

On October 26, 1962, she was united in marriage with Robert F. Hisel. The couple lived in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Jeffery Person of Sioux Falls, SD, Laurie Gill of Fountain Inn, SC, Larry (Mary) Person of Sioux Falls, SD, Kurt (Peggy) Hisel of Sioux Falls, SD and Kim Hovland also of Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Marge (Robert) Holm of Sioux Falls, SD and Dorothy (Bert) Donovan of Wheatland, WY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Hisel on December 7, 2014; her parents; 4 brothers, Joseph, Albert, Ole and Herman; and 4 sisters, Tia, Agnes, Veronica and Kaye.

Services will be held at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. A visitation will be on Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

Published in The Argus Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020
