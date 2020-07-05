Maryellen Blake
Centerville - Maryellen Blake, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away July 3, 2020, at Centerville Care and Rehab at Centerville, SD. She was 94.
Maryellen (Daggett) Blake was born in Sioux Falls, SD on March 29, 1926, to William and Francis (Bernard) Daggett. She attended Washington Senior High School.
She married Delvin Soden in Sioux Falls, SD. Maryellen became a loving mother and homemaker, and later worked in the produce department at Sunshine Warehouse for many years.
On August 16, 1969, she married Ordell Blake. They made their home at the Blake farm north of Centerville, SD. Blessed with creative and artistic talents, Maryellen owned and operated a ceramic store and taught ceramic classes for a period of time. A great cook, she enjoyed hosting her family for dinners and holidays. She was particularly good at baking birthday cakes and often made her own! Ordell died September 1, 1980. Maryellen became a resident of the nursing home on December, 2017.
She was a member of the Scandia Lutheran Church and the VFW Auxiliary.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Cheryl (David) Stevens, Centerville, SD; step-children, Lonnie (Leslie) Blake, Corpus Christi, TX, Kennard (Patricia) Blake, Madison, SD, Kathy (Jim) Thomson, Brainard, MN, Dennis Blake, TX; two grandchildren, Mike and Deb; four great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren, eighteen step-great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Austin, Las Vegas, NV; and very special friends, Eldon and Charlotte Smit.
The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evening at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (85th and Minnesota across from Landscape Gardens.) Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be private. The service will be live-streamed at 11:00 Wednesday. The link will be posted at www.millerfh.com