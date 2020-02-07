Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Marylyn Miles Obituary
Sioux Falls - Marylyn Miles, 81, passed away Thur., Feb. 6, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Tue., Feb. 11 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., Feb. 10 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Rick (Kim) Miles, Ft. Pierre, SD, Brenda (Troy) Knutson and Steven Miles, both of Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren, Trista Morris, Katie (Brandon) Schmid, Amy (Tom) Therkelsen, Kris (Jason) Yttreness, Brian (Alicia Khatt) Kuyper; 5 great-grandchildren, Noah and Isaac Therkelsen, Lila, Riley and Reegan Yttreness; and 7 siblings, Judie (Gene) Corbett, Brandon, SD, Gloria (Wheelen) Gill, Canton, SD, Sharon (Daryl) Sopko, Les (Linda) Brandhagen, Scott (Sue) Ness and Kim (David) Aalberg, all of Sioux Falls and Jeff (Candy) Ness, Lynnwood, WA. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
