Mason Arthur Robertson
Harrisburg, SD - Mason Arthur Robertson, 17, passed away July 3, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
Survivors include his parents, Jeremy and Kim Robertson; Harrisburg, SD; brother, Grant Robertson, Harrisburg, SD; grandparents, Dave and Diane Robertson, Wagner, SD, Mark and Laureen Aadland, Brookings, SD, Jim and Jane DeVaney, Madison, SD; great grandmothers, Alice Kafka, Shirley Wingle, and Elida DeVaney.
A visitation will be held 1:00-9:00pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Anderson Jones Corcoran Harrisburg Funeral Chapel with family present 6:00-8:00pm and a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 along with a visitation in Wagner, SD. Location not yet finalized.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.