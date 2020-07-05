1/1
Mason Arthur Robertson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mason Arthur Robertson

Harrisburg, SD - Mason Arthur Robertson, 17, passed away July 3, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

Survivors include his parents, Jeremy and Kim Robertson; Harrisburg, SD; brother, Grant Robertson, Harrisburg, SD; grandparents, Dave and Diane Robertson, Wagner, SD, Mark and Laureen Aadland, Brookings, SD, Jim and Jane DeVaney, Madison, SD; great grandmothers, Alice Kafka, Shirley Wingle, and Elida DeVaney.

A visitation will be held 1:00-9:00pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Anderson Jones Corcoran Harrisburg Funeral Chapel with family present 6:00-8:00pm and a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 along with a visitation in Wagner, SD. Location not yet finalized.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.www.harrisburgchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved