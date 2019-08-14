Services
Services

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Matthew Gillette
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
1985 - 2019
Dell Rapids - Matthew "Matt" R. Gillette, age 33, of Dell Rapids, died Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 at his home in Dell Rapids.

Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Hills of Rest Memorial Park, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Friday at Heritage Funeral Home.

Matt is survived by his wife, Casey of Dell Rapids; 3 children, Damiyen, Kayleigh, Carter all of Dell Rapids; his mother, Helene Wamsher of Garretson; his father, Alan Gillette of Grand Bay, AL; five brothers, Dustin Gillette of Killeen, TX, Jesse (Kendra) Gillette of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Jeremy (Lisa) Beach of Hartford, SD, Christopher Gillette of Grand Bay, FL, Cody (Brittany) Gillette of Fort Rucker, AL; his grandmother, Peggy Wamsher of Sturgis, SD; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Matt is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Wamsher. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
