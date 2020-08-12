1/1
Maureen Budde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Budde

Sioux Falls - Maureen A. Budde, age 88, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Maureen was born on Sept. 12, 1931 in St. Paul, MN to Eugene W. Smith and Margaret A. (O'Dea) Smith. She graduated from Washington High School in 1949. She attended St Catherine University in St. Paul, MN and USD in Vermillion, SD.

On August 9, 1950, Maureen was united in marriage to Earl Budde. Maureen was a stay at home mom caring for their six children. Once the children were all in school, she began working as an educational assistant at Longfellow Elementary in Sioux Falls for 11 years. She continued working at Lynd Elementary School near Marshall, MN where they lived prior to returning to Sioux Falls in 1994.

Maureen enjoyed camping, traveling and shared time and laughter with family and friends.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Kathleen (Dean) Castle of Sioux Falls, Carol (Laurel) Schiro of Cosmos, MN, Claudia (Richard) Norton of Wenatchee, WA, Colleen (Robert) Taylor of Brandon, SD; sons, Patrick (Tammy) Budde of LaGrange, TX, Michael (Karen) Budde of Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents, Eugene and Margaret; and brother, Kevin.

Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with wake beginning at 6:30 pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Family requests guests to wear a mask. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Church of St. Mary, 2109 S. 5th Ave. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

A special thank you to Avera McKennan and Dougherty Hospice House for their loving care of our mother.

The family has requested memorials be directed to Dougherty Hospice House or St. Mary Catholic Church.

www.MillerFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved