Maureen Budde

Maureen BuddeSioux Falls - Maureen A. Budde, age 88, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.Maureen was born on Sept. 12, 1931 in St. Paul, MN to Eugene W. Smith and Margaret A. (O'Dea) Smith. She graduated from Washington High School in 1949. She attended St Catherine University in St. Paul, MN and USD in Vermillion, SD.On August 9, 1950, Maureen was united in marriage to Earl Budde. Maureen was a stay at home mom caring for their six children. Once the children were all in school, she began working as an educational assistant at Longfellow Elementary in Sioux Falls for 11 years. She continued working at Lynd Elementary School near Marshall, MN where they lived prior to returning to Sioux Falls in 1994.Maureen enjoyed camping, traveling and shared time and laughter with family and friends.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Kathleen (Dean) Castle of Sioux Falls, Carol (Laurel) Schiro of Cosmos, MN, Claudia (Richard) Norton of Wenatchee, WA, Colleen (Robert) Taylor of Brandon, SD; sons, Patrick (Tammy) Budde of LaGrange, TX, Michael (Karen) Budde of Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents, Eugene and Margaret; and brother, Kevin.Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with wake beginning at 6:30 pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Family requests guests to wear a mask. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Church of St. Mary, 2109 S. 5th Ave. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.A special thank you to Avera McKennan and Dougherty Hospice House for their loving care of our mother.The family has requested memorials be directed to Dougherty Hospice House or St. Mary Catholic Church.