Maureen Szymik
Sioux Falls - Maureen (Mimi) Kay Szymik (age 70) from Sioux Falls, SD died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 18th at 11:45 pm. She was the wife of Donald (Pops) Szymik, who shared 42 wonderful years together. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Deborah Horan and Dawn (Jim) Szymik both of Sioux Falls; Step-daughters Monica Wester of Garrison, MN, Karla (Lee) Stewart of Egan, MN, Diane Peterson of Egan, MN, and Roxanne (Paul) Bruins of New Hope, MN; Siblings Kathleen (Jeff) Christensen of Stillwater, MN, James Wirkus of Cottage Grove, MN, and Kimberly Lambert of Roseville, MN; Grandchildren Brennen, Talon, Delaney, and Raina Horan all of Sioux Falls, SD.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 22, 2019