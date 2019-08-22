Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Maureen Szymik
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Maureen Szymik


1949 - 2019
Maureen Szymik Obituary
Maureen Szymik

Sioux Falls - Maureen (Mimi) Kay Szymik (age 70) from Sioux Falls, SD died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 18th at 11:45 pm. She was the wife of Donald (Pops) Szymik, who shared 42 wonderful years together. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Deborah Horan and Dawn (Jim) Szymik both of Sioux Falls; Step-daughters Monica Wester of Garrison, MN, Karla (Lee) Stewart of Egan, MN, Diane Peterson of Egan, MN, and Roxanne (Paul) Bruins of New Hope, MN; Siblings Kathleen (Jeff) Christensen of Stillwater, MN, James Wirkus of Cottage Grove, MN, and Kimberly Lambert of Roseville, MN; Grandchildren Brennen, Talon, Delaney, and Raina Horan all of Sioux Falls, SD.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
