George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Maurice "Mory" Gillespie

Maurice "Mory" Gillespie Obituary
Maurice "Mory" Gillespie

Sioux Falls - Maurice "Mory" Gillespie, 93, passed away Tue., Mar. 17, 2020. Private family services will be held due to corona virus public gathering guidelines. A public memorial service is planned at a later time and date to be announced.

Survivors include 5 children, Pamela Gillespie, Sioux Falls, Larry (Kimberly) Gillespie, Las Vegas, NV, Patricia (Derrin) Gillespie-Walter, Auburn, WA, Joan Gillespie and Robert (Renee) Gillespie, both of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
