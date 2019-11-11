|
|
Maurice Posey
Garretson - Maurice Elton Posey, age 64, of Garretson died peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Maurice was born December 28, 1954 in Sioux Falls to parents Elton and Eileen (Larson) Posey. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson. He graduated from Garretson High School in 1973.
Maurice worked with his dad doing carpentry work and owned a repair business where he worked on small engines, lawn mowers, and chain saws. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. In 1995, health issues occurred that required nursing home care until the time of his death.
Maurice is survived by his sisters, Colleen Boerboom, Villard, MN: and Cheryl (David) Bly, Garretson; niece: Connie Kittelson; nephews: Michael Bly, Jon Bly, Steven Bly, Ryan Boerboom, and Jason Boerboom; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Thomas Boerboom.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019