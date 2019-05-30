|
Maurine Heiser
Beresford - Maurine Heiser, 75, formerly of Beresford, SD, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 31 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to services. wassfuneralhome.com
Maurine is survived by her sons, Greg Silva, Volga, SD and Joseph (Jeannette) Silva, Sun Valley, NV; her grandchildren, Levi Silva, Natalie (Austin) Donley, Anthony (Sarah) Silva and Anna Silva; great-grandchildren, Hope, Tate, Kai and Cayli Silva; special step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; her brother, Leland (Sandra) Anderson, Modesto, CA and her sister, Joan (Donald) Fickbohm, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019