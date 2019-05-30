Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Maurine Heiser Obituary
Maurine Heiser

Beresford - Maurine Heiser, 75, formerly of Beresford, SD, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 31 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to services. wassfuneralhome.com

Maurine is survived by her sons, Greg Silva, Volga, SD and Joseph (Jeannette) Silva, Sun Valley, NV; her grandchildren, Levi Silva, Natalie (Austin) Donley, Anthony (Sarah) Silva and Anna Silva; great-grandchildren, Hope, Tate, Kai and Cayli Silva; special step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; her brother, Leland (Sandra) Anderson, Modesto, CA and her sister, Joan (Donald) Fickbohm, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019
