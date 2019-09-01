Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls - Mavis C. Gibson, 88, died Wed., Aug. 28, 2019. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Sat., Sept. 7 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Sept. 6 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 3 sons, Gary (Sue) Gibson, Garretson, Allen Gibson and David (Karen) Gibson, both of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Marilyn (Ralph) Wirth and Cheryl (Eldon) Wirth, both of Hurley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mavis to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
