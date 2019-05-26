|
|
Mavis Satter
Watertown - Mavis Satter, 101, formerly of Alcester, died May 21, 2019. Survivors are her sons, David (Marvey) Satter of Watertown and John Satter of Sioux Falls; daughter, Judith (Greg) Hammerstrom of Watertown; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Ardis Leyman of Long Beach, CA and Delores Nelson of Bristol, SD. Funeral services will be 10AM Fri., June 7, 2019 at Brule Creek Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, SD. Visitation will be Thurs., June 6th from 4-8PM at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with the family present from 5-7PM. The family requests memorials to Brule Creek Cemetery, PO Box 566, Alcester, SD 57001. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019