Mavis Schmeichel, 88, Jamestown, ND died Monday afternoon December 16, 2019 at Eventide in Jamestown, ND.
Mavis Mae Waterman was born January 21, 1931 at Geddes, South Dakota the daughter of Altie Waterman and Anna (Herout) Waterman. She received her elementary education in the Geddes Public School and attended Geddes High School.
She and Milton Schmeichel were married February 4, 1948 at Geddes, SD. They made their home on his parent's farm. They later moved to Unityville, SD where they farmed until moving to Spencer, SD where he worked at a canvas company. In 1961 they moved to Yankton, SD where he started Yankton Canvas Co. In 1972 they moved the business to Jamestown which they operated. Following the death of her husband January 11, 2014 Mavis continued to reside in Jamestown until July 2019 when she entered Eventide in Jamestown, ND.
Mavis love flowers, cooking, reading and music jam sessions. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She relished spending time with grandchildren and family get togethers. She also enjoyed 'Tea Parties' with her daughters, granddaughters and friends. Mavis was a strong matron who helped guide her family and was always available for direction if needed.
Surviving are her children, Carol Jensen, Montpelier, ND; Steven Schmeichel, Charles (Kristy) Schmeichel, Debra Wilhelm, Teri Schmeichel, James Schmeichel, Kurt (Beth) Schmeichel, Chad (friend Denise Baldwin) ,Van Schmeichel all of Jamestown, ND, Jay (Heidi) Schmeichel, Bismarck, ND, son-in-law, Chuck Wubben, Yankton, SD; 40 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Roy (Rose) Schmeichel, Sioux Falls, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a infant son, daughter Marla, sister Marlene Wenke and brothers, Raymond, Freeman, Orville, Joseph and nephews, Doug Wenke and Timmy Waterman.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday December 21, 2019 in the New Hope Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND with Pastor David Simmons, officiating.
Visitation 9-8 Friday at the Funeral Home
Prayer Service: 7:00 PM Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center
Burial: Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown, ND.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019