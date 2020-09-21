Mavis Sorenson



Arlington - Mavis Carol Sorenson loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 89.



Mavis was born in Hetland, SD on July 19, 1931 to Carl and Martha (Seim) Melstad. She grew up west of Hetland with two older siblings, Ardell and Howard. Mavis graduated from Lake Preston High School where she met Harold Sorenson. Mavis and Harold were married in January of 1950 and then shipped off to Germany.



Mavis and Harold moved back to South Dakota, giving birth to their first daughter, Carla Kay, in Rapid City. Later, moved back to Kingsbury County to take up the family farm and raise their children, Scott, Craig and Betsy Jo.



Mavis was a lifeong member ot the Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church, which she served on almost every board multiple times. She loved organizing the pork supper and serving her community.



Mavis is survived by her son, Craig Sorenson, his kids, Lincoln, Ashley, Elliott, Antoine and Griffin, her daughter, Betsy Jo (Brad) Lingbeck and their children, Brittany, Brooke and Braydn, great-grandchildren, Mabel (Ashley) and Davis (Brittany)



Funeral services for Mavis will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church rural Arlington with burial in the Lake Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services in the church. Everyone is incouraged to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers please send domations to the Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church. The Johnson-Henry Funeral Home of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store