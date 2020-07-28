Maxine Feterl
Sioux Falls, SD - Maxine Feterl, 78, of Hartford, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, July 28 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 31 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation with family present will begin at 9:30 am at the church. The service will be livestreamed and a link to view will be posted at www.kinzleyfh.com
Maxine Hipschman was born June 21, 1942 in Salem, SD to Henry and Antonella (Bies) Hipschman. She lived most of her life in Salem and had recently moved to Hartford. On February 11, 1961 she married Richard Feterl. She raised her family and worked in food service, mostly as a waitress, at several restaurants in the Salem area. There was no greater enjoyment in Max's life that spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Max was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. She loved spending time fishing with Rich and cooking. She also enjoyed being a part of her Fun and Friends Club for over 50 years.
Max is survived by: her children; Michele (Ralph) Tuschen of Humboldt, SD, Brad (Karen) of Mitchell, Paul (Renee) of Lennox, Pat of Mitchell, and Terry (Cheri) of Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley (Don) Sabers of Salem and Bob (Mary Jane) Hipschman of Pismo Beach, CA; as well as many nieces and nephews. .
Max is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents, a son, Brian, an infant son, Christopher and two sisters, Marn Peterson and Lois Hipschman. www.kinzleyfh.com