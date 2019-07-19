|
|
Maxine M. Lynn
Elkton - Maxine M. Lynn, 90, Elkton, SD, passed away, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home in Elkton. Maxine was born at Hartley, IA on May 15, 1929 to Edward and Mary (Welsh) Bird. She attended country school and graduated from Elkton High School in 1947. She attended General Beadle College, Madison and received a teaching certificate and then taught in country school for two years. Maxine married Dale Lynn on October 15, 1949 in Elkton and then lived in Sioux Falls. They moved to St. Peter, MN in January of 1950 and worked at the state hospital until returning to Elkton in 1955. They farmed with her dad and also owned and operated the Knotty Pine Supper Club from 1977 until 1991. They moved into Elkton in 1980. Maxine was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. She liked to garden, can, her flowers, crochet, puzzles, making rosaries for missions, music, dancing, traveling, cards and games. Maxine is survived by her husband, Dale; 6 children, Gary (Norma) Lynn, Elkton, Julie (Dennis) Wiese, Flandreau, Brian and Brad Lynn, both Elkton, Bill (Carla) Lynn, Sioux Falls, Bob (Georgia) Lynn, Brookings; 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law Dick Oppelt. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Betty, Margaret, Jean and a niece Donna Jean.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Elkton with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Elkton. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the church with a 4:00 pm rosary service. Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 19, 2019