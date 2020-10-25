Maxine Ortman

Maxine OrtmanMarion, SD - Maxine M. (Mueller) Ortman passed away on October 24, 2020, at the age of 89 years at the Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion, SD.Maxine was born July 1, 1931, to David and Lydia (Graber) Mueller on the Christian Mueller homestead in Turner County, SD, and grew up in the scenic Turkey Ridge Valley.On May 25, 1947, Maxine was baptized by Rev. Willard Classen and received into the membership of the Salem Mennonite Church. She later transferred her membership to Salem-Zion Mennonite Church, rural Freeman, SD, where she remained a faithful member until her death.Maxine received her formal education at Dist. #96, a rural Turner County elementary school, and graduated from Freeman Academy, Freeman Jr. College and Sioux Falls College.On May 24, 1952, she was united in marriage to Delmar Ortman and they shared 68 years together. They established their home on the parental Ortman farm, north of Marion, SD. To this union three children were born: David Elliott, Jean Yvonne and John Carlton.For more than 30 years Maxine was a teacher in rural schools, and in the Marion and Chamberlain School Systems. She retired from teaching in 1996.Music was an important part of her life; Maxine was a pianist and organist and enjoyed singing in choirs. She was involved with "Mennonite Women," Freeman Academy Auxillary, Freeman Regional Health Services, teaching Sunday School and Bible School, and served as a volunteer at the Et Cetera Shop.Maxine is survived by her husband Delmar; children, David (Ann Marchand) Ortman, Jean Detrich, and John (Linda) Ortman; grandchildren, Michael (Liz) Ortman, Neah Ortman, Sarah (Josh) Burton, Anna (Chad) Wastell, Danielle (Joe) Gentile; great-grandchildren, Dalya and Miridian Burton, Elijah and Malachi Wastell and JD Gentile; her brother Bruce Mueller and sister Harriet Kaufman; as well as many nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death are her sister-in-law Elva Mueller; brother-in-law Elrod Kaufman; and son-in-law Karl Detrich.A memorial service is being planned for 2021. Memorial contributions may be given to Freeman Academy, PO Box 1000, Freeman SD 57029.