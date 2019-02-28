|
|
Maxine Schuurmans Kinsley
Tyndall, SD - Maxine Schuurmans Kinsley was born on October 31, 1927, the fifth of seven children to Sylvester and Lillian Petrik, on a heritage farm near Tyndall, South Dakota. She attended Koupal District #24 country school. Following her graduation from Tyndall High School in 1944, she attended two year of college separated by two years working in the Los Angeles, California area. On July 28, 1948, she was united in marriage to Virgil Schuurmans. The couple raised their six children on their farm located 4 miles south of Tyndall before moving into town in 1966. Maxine graduated that year from Southern State Teachers College and immediately began a 23-year career as Tyndall High School librarian and English teacher.
Maxine loved studying our local heritage. She wrote numerous articles and books on previously under-investigated historical topics, served on several related associations, and helped develop local museums.
In 1977, Maxine and Virgil built their retirement home on Lewis and Clark Lake where they happily lived until Virgil's death on June 6, 1992. She often said that many of her most treasured memories were of hosting large family gatherings there when the kids came home to visit.
On March 29, 1999, Maxine was united in marriage to Berdell Kinsley, and they made their home in Springfield. After his death on April 11, 2005, she moved to Yankton where she lived until recently moving back to Tyndall in August 2018.
Maxine passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society of Tyndall having attained the age of 91 years, 3 months, and 26 days.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. A private family memorial service will follow that afternoon.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.goglinfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019