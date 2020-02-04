|
|
Maynard Hennings
Sioux Falls - Maynard B. Hennings, 84, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House after a short illness.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife: Monica; his children: Terri (Wayne) Pease, Mark (Debbie) Hennings, Mary (Jim) Frank, Pam (Jay) Titus and Nancy (Mark) Haugen; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins; special friend: Jim Halpin; and his dog: Cookie. He was preceded in death by his parents: Vern and Zelma Hennings; grandson: Nicholas Hennings; and several loving siblings and in-laws.
Visitation will be Thursday February 6, 2020 beginning at 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday February 7, 2020 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St Joseph in Sioux Falls with lunch to follow. Burial will be at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020