Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls,, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Sanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Sanner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melanie Sanner Obituary
Melanie Sanner

Sioux Falls - Melanie Sanner, 62, of Sioux Falls died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Interment will be in the Hills of Rest Mausoleum.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Scott Sanner of Sioux Falls; her beloved children, Jessica Howe and her husband, Ryan of Sioux Falls and Jeff Peterson of Sioux Falls; her mother, Betty Kroon of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren, Norah, Josie, Lauren, Dash, DJ, Samantha, Annaliese; her brothers, Jeff Kroon and his wife, Cindy of Hartford, SD and Bruce Kroon and his wife, Cindy of Sioux Falls; sisters, Teresa Abrahamson and her husband, David of Howard, SD, Barb Dagel and her husband, Keith of Sioux Falls; and a host of many other relatives and close friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now