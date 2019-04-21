|
|
Melanie Sanner
Sioux Falls - Melanie Sanner, 62, of Sioux Falls died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Interment will be in the Hills of Rest Mausoleum.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Scott Sanner of Sioux Falls; her beloved children, Jessica Howe and her husband, Ryan of Sioux Falls and Jeff Peterson of Sioux Falls; her mother, Betty Kroon of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren, Norah, Josie, Lauren, Dash, DJ, Samantha, Annaliese; her brothers, Jeff Kroon and his wife, Cindy of Hartford, SD and Bruce Kroon and his wife, Cindy of Sioux Falls; sisters, Teresa Abrahamson and her husband, David of Howard, SD, Barb Dagel and her husband, Keith of Sioux Falls; and a host of many other relatives and close friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019